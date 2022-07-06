The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to announce the opening of weekend day use at Loon Lake Recreation Site. The day use area will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 8, 2022.
There is no potable water available onsite. Visitors should bring all the water they will need for their visit, including drinking water. Non-potable water will operate the flush toilets in the day use restrooms. In addition, the beach and swimming area, picnic tables, charcoal grills, boat ramp, and waterfall trail will be open. The entry fee is $5 per vehicle per day.
The water wells and holding tanks are now generating and storing enough non-potable water to operate basic facilities, which allows for a limited opening while the water treatment system is brought online. The BLM is awaiting specialized parts that are necessary to get the system fully operational, and their delivery is delayed due to limited supply. The BLM expects to open for full-week day use and camping in subsequent phases once the system successfully handles increased use and the water passes quality tests.
Overnight camping remains closed. Entering the campground is prohibited to protect public safety while work continues on the water treatment and distribution system.
The BLM will update visitors when additional day use and camping become available, and give as much prior notice as possible for the public to reserve campsites. The BLM does not yet have a projected date when camping will reopen this summer. The BLM will post regular updates at blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office and recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234076
Nearby East Shore Campground is open on the shore of Loon Lake, with six campsites available on a first come, first served basis. A valid East Shore camping permit also allows entry for one vehicle to Loon Lake Recreation Site for day use.
Weekend day use marks the first phase of reopening Loon Lake Recreation site since its closure in 2019. Heavy snow that year toppled trees around the site, destroying the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day use area, and the maintenance shop. The repairs at the site are being partially funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.
