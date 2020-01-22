LOON LAKE — The Bureau of Land Management’s Loon Lake Recreation Site, including the main campground, day-use facilities and boat ramp, will not open for the 2020 summer season.
Work to repair the damage that occurred during a 2019 snowstorm is not complete, according to a press release from BLM. The water treatment system at the site is still inoperable, and potable water is essential for the BLM to safely operate the campground and day-use area and provide a positive visitor experience.
The inside of one of the buildings at the BLM Loon Lake Recreation Site after the Feb. 2019 winter storm.
Heavy snow that fell during a snowstorm in late February 2019 toppled trees that destroyed the potable water treatment system and building, a restroom in the day-use area and the maintenance shop. Electrical components for the sewer treatment system were also damaged.
“Unfortunately, it took longer than we anticipated to negotiate a contract to design the new water system and buildings and get work underway,” said John Huston, acting Coos Bay District Manager. “Nevertheless, the BLM is committed to making the repairs and opening the site as soon as possible after the construction is complete.”
The BLM estimates that construction would occur in late summer and early fall of 2020. Until a more definitive completion date is clear, camping reservations will not be available through recreation.gov.
“We are disappointed we won’t be able to open this year, and we are sorry to let down the visitors who like to camp and spend the day at the BLM site,” continued Huston.
BLM staff considered several alternatives for operating the site this summer, including opening for day-use only. After weighing several options against the lack of water and potential conflict with construction activities, the BLM decided that not opening was the best alternative to ensure public and employee safety.
While the recreation site is not open, the BLM is taking the opportunity to complete other deferred maintenance projects to make the site better in the long run, Huston said. Partnerships with adult and youth work crews will help the BLM remove brush and complete other grounds maintenance. The BLM completed asbestos removal from the administrative and employee residence building this winter. The BLM is also evaluating the possibility of replacing the site's 50-year old, 40,000-gallon water storage tank.
The BLM’s East Shore Campground, located just one mile from Loon Lake Recreation site, will open May 21, 2020. It provides six campsites along the lake. Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort is expected to open April 15, 2020 and provides overnight accommodations and lake access.
About the lake
Loon Lake is a popular recreation area 20 miles east of Reedsport. It is one of the coast's few campgrounds with a warm, sandy beach. The lake is considered perfect for swimming, fishing, boating and water play. Campsites, some of which are ADA accessible, are available for tent and small trailer/RV camping. The campground is situated in the Coast Mountain Range. Loon Lake covers 260 acres, is 2 miles long and 190 feet deep.