Kellie Trenkle and Tamara Howell

Kellie Trenkle and Tamara Howell pose with their Four Chaplains awards after they were honored by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation.

 Contributed photo

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, are excited to recognize and congratulate Douglas County Clerk, Daniel Loomis for his recent induction into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor.  Loomis was bestowed the honor for his selfless work in supporting our local veteran community.  Additionally, Douglas County Public Affairs Officer Tamara Howell, and Douglas County Public Affairs Specialist Kellie Trenkle were awarded special Awards of Appreciation from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation for their continued commitment to their community and support of local veterans.

The Legion of Honor Award, which is presented each year all across the United States, is given in the spirit of the Four Chaplains (often referred to as the Immortal Chaplains), who, without hesitation gave away their life jackets during the attack and eventual sinking of the U.S. Army Transport Ship Dorchester on February 3, 1943, during World War II.  The Four Chaplain Lieutenants who sacrificed themselves so that others could live that day were Reverend George L. Fox (Methodist), Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Reverend Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed Church in America) and Father John P. Washington (Roman Catholic). The Dorchester was one of three ships in an American convoy that was moving steadily across the icy waters from Newfoundland toward an American base in Greenland when it was torpedoed by an enemy German U-boat submarine.  672 young men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice in the attack that day.  The Legion of Honor Award recognizes a select group of individuals who embody the giving spirit and unconditional service to their community, their nation and to humanity.  This year marks the eightieth anniversary of the sinking of the USART Dorchester.



