Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, are excited to recognize and congratulate Douglas County Clerk, Daniel Loomis for his recent induction into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor. Loomis was bestowed the honor for his selfless work in supporting our local veteran community. Additionally, Douglas County Public Affairs Officer Tamara Howell, and Douglas County Public Affairs Specialist Kellie Trenkle were awarded special Awards of Appreciation from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation for their continued commitment to their community and support of local veterans.
The Legion of Honor Award, which is presented each year all across the United States, is given in the spirit of the Four Chaplains (often referred to as the Immortal Chaplains), who, without hesitation gave away their life jackets during the attack and eventual sinking of the U.S. Army Transport Ship Dorchester on February 3, 1943, during World War II. The Four Chaplain Lieutenants who sacrificed themselves so that others could live that day were Reverend George L. Fox (Methodist), Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Reverend Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reformed Church in America) and Father John P. Washington (Roman Catholic). The Dorchester was one of three ships in an American convoy that was moving steadily across the icy waters from Newfoundland toward an American base in Greenland when it was torpedoed by an enemy German U-boat submarine. 672 young men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice in the attack that day. The Legion of Honor Award recognizes a select group of individuals who embody the giving spirit and unconditional service to their community, their nation and to humanity. This year marks the eightieth anniversary of the sinking of the USART Dorchester.
“My fellow Commissioners and I are incredibly proud of Dan, Tamara and Kellie for their well-deserved honors. They are yet another great example of the dedication our County employees have to their communities, to public service and to our local veterans. Congratulations Dan, Tamara and Kellie!” - Commissioner Tim Freeman.
Currently, Loomis is serving the citizens of Douglas County, Oregon as the elected County Clerk. After being appointed to the position in October 2019 by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, following the early retirement of Clerk Patricia Hitt, he successfully ran and was elected as the Douglas County Clerk in the November 2020 election. Loomis was raised in Douglas County and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1985. He is a decorated military veteran who spent 23-years in the U.S. Army. Loomis rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Four, and has been awarded the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medals for his service. Additionally, he also worked as an Aviation Accident Investigator for the Department of Defense. Loomis returned home to Douglas County in 2014. He’s served on many local government, citizen boards and committees, including Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee, the Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Committee, Douglas County Parks Advisory Board and as a Veteran Visitation Program Volunteer at CHI Mercy Medical Center. Loomis is active with the Douglas County Veterans Forum and has been a Foster Parent to 8 local children. He is married to Dawnetta, who is also a retired U.S. Army Veteran. He, his wife and daughter reside in Umpqua, Oregon.
“This is a such a great honor. Being given this honor was so unexpected, and I was very surprised. I hope I can live up to the ideals and selfless acts of service displayed by the Four Chaplains. I plan to continue to serve and give back to my community for as long as I am able.” – Dan Loomis.
Howell has worked in the in the Douglas County Public Affairs Office as the Emergency Communications & Community Engagement Specialist for almost five years. Her job duties at the County include public & media relations; marketing and graphic design; crisis communications; social media administration; press release, grant, newsletter and speech writing; event planning; facilitation of public records requests; and photography/videography services for the Board of Commissioners and County Departments. Prior to joining the County team, Howell worked for 17 years as the Marketing Manager at Umpqua Dairy. She has received numerous awards for marketing and graphic design in her 30+ year career in Public Affairs and Marketing, including the Outstanding Marketing Achievement Awards with the National Quality Chekd Organization and the BELL Award for Best Regional Advertising Campaign. Howell worked as the Lead Public Information Officer with the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team and has served on many local community boards such as Greater Douglas United Way, SMART and Roseburg Women’s Volleyball Association. She was raised in Douglas County and graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1987. Howell earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon in 1991. She returned to work and raise her family in Douglas County in 2000. Howell is married to Shawn, who is a retired U.S. Army Veteran, and they have two grown children and a granddaughter.
Trenkle has worked in the Douglas County Public Affairs Office since August of 2021 as a Public Affairs Specialist and assistant to the Public Affairs Officer. Her job duties at the County include archival, portrait and aerial photography; graphic design; copy and press release writing; event planning and administrative support. Prior to joining the County team Trenkle was a freelance graphic designer and has operated her photography business, Captivating Photography since 2008. Since 2012, she has also run the annual, “Get Your Pic with St. Nick – Roseburg Santa” event. Trenkle was born and raised in Monteview, Idaho and graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1996. She moved to Douglas County in 2000 and has four children.
The 11th Annual Roseburg Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award Ceremony was held on Saturday, February 4, at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg. Jim Little, U.S. Navy Retired, Chief Warrant Officer and Jim Barnett, U.S. Marine Corps Retired, 1st Sergeant, co-organized and hosted the event. Both are past Legion of Honor Awardees and in 2022 they both were awarded the prestigious Legion of Honor.
