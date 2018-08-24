NORTH BEND -- Longshoremen from up and down the West Coast gathered to support Coos Bay’s own International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 12 on Friday afternoon as the group gathered to picket Southport Lumber on the North Spit.
Southport Lumber owner Jason Smith contracted with Local 12 Longshoremen for several years using their services to load lumber and woodchips onto outgoing shipping containers.
Three years ago the Southport Lumber and ILWU Local 12 were negotiating a new contract when a disagreement between the union and the lumber company caused the contract to be dropped.
According to Gary Alford, a recently retired longshoreman, the union refused Southport’s contract offer because it called for less than one-third of the manpower that the longshoremen were used to. The ILWU Local 12 refusing the contract caused Southport to drop the negotiation.
“One of the things that we’re picketing for here now is to speed up the 10(k) hearing. This is our work and we want this work. We’ve been locked out for three years,” ILWU Local 12 secretary treasurer Gene Sundet said.
A 10(k) hearing involves jurisdictional disputes and labor management. The ILWU Local 12 feel that the loading of international cargo is their jurisdiction. Where Southport believes they don’t have to hire Longshoremen to load their cargo. A decision on the hearing is still pending.
“We’d like to get our work back. We want him to hire us back to load his barges, which everybody on the West Coast does,” Sundet said.
Smith purchased property on the North Spit from the International Port of Coos Bay. The property has a barge slip that the port constructed, and Southport refurbished when they built the mill on the property.
Picketers walked a line at the entrance to Southport’s mill on the North Spit. Disputes between union members and logging truck drivers who were entering and exiting the mill resulted in several Coos County Sheriff’s deputies showing up to keep the peace.
“We did not expect this kind of aggression from these truck drivers,” Sundet said.
One picketer was lightly clipped by a logging truck as it crossed the picket line. A heated argument then broke out between union members and the truck driver. A few times Friday morning truck drivers who were angry with the picket line slowing them down got into screaming matches with union members. On a couple of occasions threats on both sides were made, but luckily no violence came of it.
Once sheriff’s deputies arrived there were no more arguments with truck drivers. Deputies arrived because they received calls of picketers banging signs on trucks.
At one point Smith did arrive at the mill. Union members crowded his vehicle as he approached the facility, but he did not get out to address them.
One deputy, John Holder entered the mill to talk with Smith. Holder would not comment or discus his conversation with Smith with the World.
The World reached out to Southport Lumber, but did not receive a response regarding the dispute with the ILWU Local 12.