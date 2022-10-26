The road that accesses the Doerner Fir Trail in eastern Coos County will be closed temporarily while forest management activities occur on nearby private lands. Bureau of Land Management road 27-9-21.0 closed starting on Oct. 20. The closure is expected to last approximately three months.  

The Bureau of Land Management is closing the road in conjunction with the private timber company to protect visitor and operator safety. Though the trailhead and other facilities around the Doerner Fir will be temporarily inaccessible, the logging will not affect the Doerner Fir Trail or BLM-managed lands.  

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments