The road that accesses the Doerner Fir Trail in eastern Coos County will be closed temporarily while forest management activities occur on nearby private lands. Bureau of Land Management road 27-9-21.0 closed starting on Oct. 20. The closure is expected to last approximately three months.
The Bureau of Land Management is closing the road in conjunction with the private timber company to protect visitor and operator safety. Though the trailhead and other facilities around the Doerner Fir will be temporarily inaccessible, the logging will not affect the Doerner Fir Trail or BLM-managed lands.
