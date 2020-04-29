COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners are reminding short-term rental facilities preparing to open their doors next month to continue to follow safety guidelines related to stopping and slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, the board unanimously passed a motion to allow order 20-03-014L, prohibiting short-term rentals in Coos County, to expire on April 30.
According to a press release from the Coos County Board of Commissioners, short-term rentals were defined as any rental of less than 30 days, in vacation rental dwellings, short-term dwellings, homestay lodgings, hotels, motels, RV Parks, private campgrounds and other similar lodging.
“While the board believes that it is in the public interest to allow the order to expire on April 30, 2020, it is still critical that all providers of short-term rental accommodations continue to take all steps necessary to protect staff, lodgers, and the citizens of Coos County from the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said the release. “As such, the Coos County Board of Commissioners urges short-term lodging providers to take the following safety measures throughout the duration of the COVID-19 emergency:
- Provide all staff with face masks for use when interacting with the public, cleaning public facilities, or otherwise engaging in activities that may expose staff to COVID-19.
- Provide all guests in lodging facilities with face masks for use while in common areas.
- Maintain appropriate social distancing in the workplace.
- Comply with all applicable Executive Orders and guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.”
Commissioners also highlighted in its press release the governor’s executive order directing individuals to minimize non-essential travel. The executive order will remain in place until terminated by the governor.
“We appreciate the vital role that providers of short-term rental accommodations play in our community and economy,” said the release. “We trust that the appropriate steps will be taken to keep our community safe in these difficult times.”
