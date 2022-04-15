Students at Marshfield High School, Marshfield Junior High and Madison Elementary were locked in their classrooms this morning after an assault was reported in a neighborhood near the three schools.
Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar said an assault was reported just before 8 a.m. in the O'Reilly parking lot. He said police notified the schools out an abundance of caution.
Coos Bay School District made the decision to lockout the three campuses after police notified the district of the incident. To keep students safe, all students were kept in class and classes continued as normal.
During a lockout, the school district secures all exterior doors and keeps students and staff inside while keeping anyone else out of the schools.
Just after 10 a.m., the district notified parents the lockout had been lifted and classes were returning to normal.
Chapanar said the decision to lock out the schools was made by the district, and his department was in regular contact with the district throughout the morning.
Chapanar said the incident is still under investigation, but he said police are being hampered due to the victim not cooperating with officers.
