Community members are coming out of the darkness and uniting together to raise money for suicide prevention.
The Coos County Out of the Darkness Walk is drawing attention to the issue in hopes of preventing others from experiencing a loss of a friend or loved one from suicide.
“It's called the Out of the Darkness Walk because a lot of people have that stigma when someone dies by suicide, it's kind of a secret or it's something we don't talk about,” said Lance Nelson, the local Walk Chairperson.
But suicide impacts one in five American families. It is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States – and it can be prevented.
“I think it's important for the community to come out and see that they're not the only ones who struggle,” Nelson said.
“When people come together they can see that they're not the only ones who have lost a child. They're not the only ones who have lost a spouse or family member. Or a lot of people out there are actually struggling with suicidal thoughts of their own. So you come together with the community,” he said.
One participant said, “I didn't feel like I was alone anymore, and that's why I come back every year.”
The Coos County Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.
Last year, the local walk raised more than $40,000 and had more than 300 participants. This year’s goal is to raise $48,000 for the cause.
National representatives said these walks are turning hope into action – and are a way for participants to find support in the community.
“The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States,” the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CEO Robert Gebbia reported.
The annual Coos County Out of the Darkness Walk is hosted by the Oregon Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Waterfall Clinic and is supported by several other local sponsors.
Many people’s introduction to AFSP comes through the Out of the Darkness Walks, taking place in cities nationwide. In these community walks, those affected by suicide – and those who support them – raise awareness and much-needed funds, strongly sending the message that suicide can be preventable, and that no one is alone.
The local Out of the Darkness walk will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 at Mingus Park.
