COOS BAY — Halloween is on its way, but so is the Celtic New Year.
According to a press release from the Coastal Celtic Society, the local nonprofit is hosting its 10th annual Samhain celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the Coos Bay Public Library from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The free event not only celebrates the Celtic New Year, but the changing of seasons and honors the dead.
“Many light candles or otherwise remember their departed loved ones,” the release said. “Samhain is the Gaelic . . . name for the traditional Celtic holiday which gave rise to Halloween.”
The Oct. 30 festivities include live music, refreshments, and educational presentations about Samhain.
“The Coastal Celtic Society is . . . dedicated to preserving and promoting Celtic heritage and culture through outreach, education, scholarships and grants,” the release said.
For more information, contact member Robert More at 541-266-8989 or visit the Coastal Celtic Society Facebook page.