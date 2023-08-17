Beauty and beast 2.JPG

There’s been a lot of excitement inside the Liberty Theatre this summer, and the performers are ready to put on a show.

“Of course we can give the audience a fine performance – but we want to bring them magic,” director Aymee Pedder told her group of actors during a recent rehearsal.

