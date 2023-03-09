Local writer dives deep into Coos Bay history

In the early logging camps of the late 19th and early 20th century, the bunkhouses were dirty, unsanitary, and overcrowded. Men were packed like sardines using double bunks one above the other. Many of logging camps were infested with lice and the only way a man could hold these pests in check was to wash and boil his clothes every week. Without separate washrooms to dry the wet clothes, the men simply strung rope across the bunk house over the hot wood stove and draped their wet clothes to dry overnight. ca. early 20th century.
Longshoremen were a very important part of the labor movement in the early 20th century. Here the men are hand loading lumber in the hold of a cargo ship. Harry Bridges, the man behind the Longshoremen’s union, often came to Coos Bay for meetings. Ca. early 20th century.
The Coos Bay Ship Building Company at Marshfield, Oregon WWI era. The wooden ship building at Coos Bay during WWI was a big business and organized labor got a push from unions efforts out of San Francisco. Ca. 1918
This photograph is of the large spruce cut-up sawmill at Vancouver, Washington where much of the Sitka Spruce lumber slabs from the Marshfield and North Bend sawmills were re-sawn for the internal wood components of the bi-planes used in WWI. Note the lack of safety guards on the big circular saw near the workers! ca. 1918.
Long-time Coos Bay resident Bill Lansing is a retired president and chief executive officer of the Menasha Forest Products Corporation, where he worked for 40 years.
Upon retiring, Lansing launched a second career as a writer and has authored 13 local and family history books. Lansing’s most recent work is titled Logs, Labor, and Labor Unions Coos Bay, Oregon 1880-1980.
“The books try to tell a story in a coffee-table style of presentation, with the facts that support the stories that, I think, bring our history to life, as to how Coos Bay, North Bend, Coos County, Curry County evolved to what we see today,” Lansing said.
Lansing’s newest book derived from a book he published called The Mills That Built Coos Bay and the Men Who Made It Happen, and seeks to tell an unbiased history of “how and why the organization of labor unions in the forest industry played an important part in our community’s development.” Each book contains written histories and historical photographs from the periods the books are about.
The books include photographs to help transport readers into the history they are learning. The photographs also give the books their “coffee-table” quality because people can casually flip through and still be presented with a look into the past. Lansing gets the photographs from various sources, from museums to the internet, to Ebay to “all over the place.”
Lansing’s first book, Seeing the Forest for the Trees, covered Menasha Forest Products Corporation’s 100-year history in Coos Bay. Upon its completion, Lansing wanted to bring light to more of the area’s history.
“That sort of evolved into more interest in writing local history to capture it for more generations in the future,” Lansing said.
Lansing’s favorite part of the process is the research and fact-finding for each project. Lansing also enjoys the challenge of sifting through the pictures and finding just the right ones for the stories he’s telling. Something Lansing finds fascinating is conversing with people who lived the history of the area.
“I would say what is most interesting to me is to interview the old-timers. Now I’m an old timer, I’m 77 years old, but when I wrote the Remember When book about the school history here, the one-room schoolhouses, I probably interviewed, I don’t know, 50 people,” Lansing said. “Most of them were women over the age of 80, and some were over the age of 100, who grew up here and went to school. And that was most fascinating to listen to.”
Lansing’s passion for unearthing and sharing history stemmed from discovering his family’s history. Around 2000, following the passing of his mother, Lansing began to dive into his own history. His trip to the genealogy rabbit hole ignited a more profound passion for research and fact-finding.
“History has a lot of fun and a lot of energy behind it. But it isn’t about names or dates per se; it’s more about the stories,” Lansing said. “History is what we choose to interpret from the past.”
Lansing is currently working on a book about dairy farms and local creameries in Coos and Curry counties in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
To support Lansing’s writing and to learn more about the Coos Bay region, visit his website at https://billlansing.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In