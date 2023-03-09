Local writer dives deep into Coos Bay history

In the early logging camps of the late 19th and early 20th century, the bunkhouses were dirty, unsanitary, and overcrowded. Men were packed like sardines using double bunks one above the other. Many of logging camps were infested with lice and the only way a man could hold these pests in check was to wash and boil his clothes every week. Without separate washrooms to dry the wet clothes, the men simply strung rope across the bunk house over the hot wood stove and draped their wet clothes to dry overnight. ca. early 20th century.

Long-time Coos Bay resident Bill Lansing is a retired president and chief executive officer of the Menasha Forest Products Corporation, where he worked for 40 years.

Upon retiring, Lansing launched a second career as a writer and has authored 13 local and family history books. Lansing’s most recent work is titled Logs, Labor, and Labor Unions Coos Bay, Oregon 1880-1980.  

Longshoremen were a very important part of the labor movement in the early 20th century. Here the men are hand loading lumber in the hold of a cargo ship. Harry Bridges, the man behind the Longshoremen’s union, often came to Coos Bay for meetings. Ca. early 20th century.
This photograph is of the large spruce cut-up sawmill at Vancouver, Washington where much of the Sitka Spruce lumber slabs from the Marshfield and North Bend sawmills were re-sawn for the internal wood components of the bi-planes used in WWI. Note the lack of safety guards on the big circular saw near the workers! ca. 1918.
The Coos Bay Ship Building Company at Marshfield, Oregon WWI era. The wooden ship building at Coos Bay during WWI was a big business and organized labor got a push from unions efforts out of San Francisco. Ca. 1918


