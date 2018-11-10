COOS BAY — Eager and excited to pick out a new coat, seven-year-old Jace Aker sprang around the children’s clothing section on Saturday at the Walmart Superstore in Coos Bay. He was smiling from ear-to-ear.
As part of the United Way of Southwestern Oregon’s 10th annual Coats and Shoes for Kid’s event, Jace joined his mother, Jennifer, and his three siblings to pick out a free pair of shoes or a coat of their liking to get them ready for the upcoming winter season.
“I love that there are people out there willing to help families who are going through difficult times,” Jennifer Aker said. “It feels amazing.”
Over the past decade, the annual event has provided thousands of students throughout Coos and Curry counties with free shoes and coats. The event seeks out students of all ages and grades in need of these essential items.
United Way's local executive director, Marcia Hart, said the organization sent out over 400 vouchers to students this year in the hopes of making this event its biggest one to date. During the past year, she added that the organization also raised about $4,200 to help cover the costs of the shoes and coats.
“United Way is all about the community,” Hart said. “Some of the things we are refocusing on are health, education and financial stability here in both counties. For us, being able to give a good pair of shoes or a coat for the winter helps add to these kids’ health and it helps parents in need too.”
All funds donated and raised go directly to local programs and children in both counties, said Hart.
With no costs restrictions set, students were able to pick out any item of their choosing regardless of price. Last year, an average of $15 was spent per student, so this year the organization budgeted for a slightly higher price point of $17 to be able to get student’s what they need.
For those students who weren’t able to attend Saturday’s event, Hart said the group will continue to work on fulfilling those voucher orders and delivering the items to their schools by the first week of December. In the future, she said she hopes the organization will be able to provide families without reliable transportation a way to attend the event.
The event originally began when a group of teachers reached out to the local United Way after noticing students coming to class in shoes that were either too tight, covered in duct tape or wearing adult-sized jackets. Since then, Hart said the group has worked on helping children get the shoes and coats they need and has even expanded its offering to now include middle and high school students.
“Last year we helped in total 374 children,” Hart said. “This year, we are estimating to help an additional 100 kids.”