COOS BAY — Third graders across Coos County were given the opportunity to take a simulated journey through the human body to learn how different organs work last week, at the Boys and Girls Club Health and Safety Fair in Coos Bay.
Students from the Marshfield High School Advanced Biology Class and the Bandon High School Health Education classes guided the over 600 elementary school students through a labyrinth like blanket fort with various stations that offered information about different parts of the body.
This maze models itself after the nationwide program called Body Walk, was developed nearly 20 years ago. Locally, the Body Walk is sponsored by Bay Area Hospital Food Service.
“We provided very basic scripts for the High School students, and then their responsibility is to add to the script. They make interactive props to help educated the third graders, and to keep them entertained,” Marty Biersener with the Boys and Girls Club said.
The young students learn about things like nutrition, digestion, and exercise in the different stations spread out across the room.
“The kids have to use their imagination, it’s pretty low tech, but it’s all about taking journey through the body and seeing how it works. Learning how food, nutrition, and exercise are important to your health. Hopefully they’ll take a little bit of hat they’ve learned and start applying it to their life at home,” Biersener said.
According to Biersener this is the either the 13th or 14th year that the Boys and Girls Club has held a Health and Safety Fair for students.
Students also meet with an EMT from Bay Cities Ambulance who walks the students through some of the equipment that is kept on an ambulance, so that if the kids ever find themselves in an emergency situation they hopefully won’t be afraid of the lifesaving equipment that emergency responders carry with them.
The final part of the Health and Safety fair is the presentation given by the Coast Guard Auxiliary, which teaches the students things they can do to help if someone’s drowning. That includes Reach, Row, Throw, Go method. The process is intended to help save someone from drowning in safest way possible, with the last resort being going into the water after them and potentially putting yourself in danger. Kids also get to learn about sneaker waves of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.