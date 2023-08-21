Friends show up for each other – and the ocean needs more friends.
That’s according to the nonprofit Surfrider. The international ocean advocacy group fights for plastic reduction, beach access, clean water and climate and coastal issues.
Friends show up for each other – and the ocean needs more friends.
That's according to the nonprofit Surfrider. The international ocean advocacy group fights for plastic reduction, beach access, clean water and climate and coastal issues.
The local Coos Bay chapter of the Surfrider nonprofit is looking is looking for additional volunteers.
“Volunteer recruitment is something we need. It would be awesome to have more people,” said Altaira (Tara) Wilhelm, the local surf camp volunteer coordinator.
There are a variety of ways to get involved with Surfrider, from beach cleanups, education and outreach to helping with local surf camps, she said.
“We are trying to create a culture of taking care of our beaches and oceans so that everyone can enjoy them,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm is holding a youth surf camp this weekend at Bastendorff Beach. She said she is looking forward to giving children a different perspective of the ocean – by being in it.
“Speaking for myself, I never really had a chance to swim in the ocean as a kid growing up on the coast,” the surf coordinator said.
Children involved in the youth camp will get to learn the basics of surfing and then practice with an instructor and try to catch a wave. The Surfrider Organization provides the wetsuit and surfboard.
“Kids from a young age can learn about safety and also about how much fun it can be,” the surf coordinator said.
Surfrider Foundation representatives said learning to surf can be exciting, confidence-building, and connects each person to the beaches and waves.
To learn more about the Surfrider organization, including volunteering or participating in future youth surf camps, visit the Coos Bay Surfrider Facebook page, email chair@coosbay.surfrider.org or go to coosbay.surfrider.org.
