CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

COOS

Bandon

Straight-A Average:

Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences

Helen K. Wayne, junior, animal sciences

3.5 or Better:

Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering

Shelby C. Tobiska, Senior, Accountancy

Eleanor R. Winston, Senior, English

Broadbent

3.5 or Better:

John H. Isenhart, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Management

Coos Bay

Straight-A Average:

McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Development and Family Science

Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering

Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition

Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Development and Family Science

Isabella R. Webster, Junior, Biology

Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture

3.5 or Better:

Madelyn R. Arzie, Junior, Political Science

Gannon L. Holland, Junior, General Engineering

Clayton S. Kreuscher, Junior, Political Science

Bailee R. McMahon, Junior, Earth Sciences

John C. Morgan, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Andrew K. Prince, Junior, Pre-Nuclear Engineering

William S. Roderick, Senior, Civil Engineering

Cole M. Smith, Senior, Forestry

Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology

Casey J. Spencer, Junior, Chemical Engineering

Brett D. Wyatt, Senior, Biology.

Coquille

Straight-A Average:

Kayleana G. Green, Freshman, Biochemistry and Biophysics

3.5 or Better:

Zachary S. Amavisca, Senior, Mechanical Engineering

Makel G. Faith, Junior, Construction Engineering Management

Xiyao He, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering

Timothy L. Smith, Senior, Biology

Lakeside

3.5 or Better:

Angelee O. Calder, Senior, Agricultural Sciences

Myrtle Point

Straight-A Average:

Makenzie M. Larsen, Junior, Human Development and Family Science

3.5 or Better:

Kyle A. Yost, Senior, Kinesiology

North Bend

Straight-A Average:

Bailey E. Bennett, Junior, Biology

Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science

Mathew R. Frischman, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Kaleb L. Messner, Sophomore, Kinesiology

Lucas K. Parvin, Junior, Biology

3.5 or Better:

Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Emma R. Coughlin, Sophomore, Animal Sciences

Jayce B. Craig, Junior, Kinesiology

Lane T. Davison, Junior, Natural Resources

Cody A. Easton, Senior, Forestry

Virginia J. Gonzales, Junior, Design & Innovation Management

Jessie L. Jacquot, Sophomore, English

Grace O. Mahr, Junior, English

Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Tyler L. Quillin, Freshman, Nutrition

Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering

Hannah J. Shupe, Senior, Bioengineering

Ryan A. Stallings, Freshman, General Engineering

Powers

3.5 or Better:

Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Junior, Kinesiology

CURRY

Brookings

Straight-A Average:

Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition

3.5 or Better:

Clarice A. Baumbach, Senior, Animal Sciences

Samuel H. Broberg, Junior, BioHealth Sciences

Zachary E. Carlson, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences

Sven K. Rodne, Junior, Natural Resources

Port Orford

3.5 or Better:

Kaden D. Ashdown, Junior, Natural Resources

 

