CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
COOS
Bandon
Straight-A Average:
Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences
Helen K. Wayne, junior, animal sciences
3.5 or Better:
Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering
Shelby C. Tobiska, Senior, Accountancy
Eleanor R. Winston, Senior, English
Broadbent
3.5 or Better:
John H. Isenhart, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Management
Coos Bay
Straight-A Average:
McKenzie N. Allison, Senior, Human Development and Family Science
Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Pre-Bioengineering
Kaylee M. Krajcir, Senior, Nutrition
Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Development and Family Science
Isabella R. Webster, Junior, Biology
Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture
3.5 or Better:
Madelyn R. Arzie, Junior, Political Science
Gannon L. Holland, Junior, General Engineering
Clayton S. Kreuscher, Junior, Political Science
Bailee R. McMahon, Junior, Earth Sciences
John C. Morgan, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Andrew K. Prince, Junior, Pre-Nuclear Engineering
William S. Roderick, Senior, Civil Engineering
Cole M. Smith, Senior, Forestry
Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology
Casey J. Spencer, Junior, Chemical Engineering
Brett D. Wyatt, Senior, Biology.
Coquille
Straight-A Average:
Kayleana G. Green, Freshman, Biochemistry and Biophysics
3.5 or Better:
Zachary S. Amavisca, Senior, Mechanical Engineering
Makel G. Faith, Junior, Construction Engineering Management
Xiyao He, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering
Timothy L. Smith, Senior, Biology
Lakeside
3.5 or Better:
Angelee O. Calder, Senior, Agricultural Sciences
Myrtle Point
Straight-A Average:
Makenzie M. Larsen, Junior, Human Development and Family Science
3.5 or Better:
Kyle A. Yost, Senior, Kinesiology
North Bend
Straight-A Average:
Bailey E. Bennett, Junior, Biology
Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science
Mathew R. Frischman, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Kaleb L. Messner, Sophomore, Kinesiology
Lucas K. Parvin, Junior, Biology
3.5 or Better:
Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Emma R. Coughlin, Sophomore, Animal Sciences
Jayce B. Craig, Junior, Kinesiology
Lane T. Davison, Junior, Natural Resources
Cody A. Easton, Senior, Forestry
Virginia J. Gonzales, Junior, Design & Innovation Management
Jessie L. Jacquot, Sophomore, English
Grace O. Mahr, Junior, English
Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Tyler L. Quillin, Freshman, Nutrition
Benjamin P. Reinhardt, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering
Hannah J. Shupe, Senior, Bioengineering
Ryan A. Stallings, Freshman, General Engineering
Powers
3.5 or Better:
Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Junior, Kinesiology
CURRY
Brookings
Straight-A Average:
Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition
3.5 or Better:
Clarice A. Baumbach, Senior, Animal Sciences
Samuel H. Broberg, Junior, BioHealth Sciences
Zachary E. Carlson, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences
Sven K. Rodne, Junior, Natural Resources
Port Orford
3.5 or Better:
Kaden D. Ashdown, Junior, Natural Resources
