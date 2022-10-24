Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Summer 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Madelyn R. Arzie, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Alyssa M. Brook, Senior, Botany; Morgan I. Haymaker, Senior, Biology; Brea J. Koch, Junior, Anthropology; Kaitlyn N. Martin, Senior, Business Administration.
Abigail I. Bennett, Senior, Biology; Cynthia Britt, Post Baccalaureate, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Jordan A. Denbo, Junior, Psychology; Kaleb L. Messner, Senior, Kinesiology; Nathan L. Monohon, Senior, Kinesiology; Tyler L. Quillin, Senior, Nutrition; Timothy J. Shupe, Senior, Marketing.
Seamus M. Fitzgerald, Junior, Chemistry; Summer Olmos, Freshman, Psychology.
Giada T. Champlain, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo.
Gretchen B. Lohry-Smith, Junior, Psychology; Rayna Stephan, Non-Degree Undergr, Non-Degree Forestry.
