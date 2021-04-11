Oregon State University

Dozens of local students made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2021 as announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Coos County

Bandon

Mitchell D. Brown, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Layne A. Converse, Sophomore, General Engineering; Katlynn D. Ferreri, Senior, Biology; Hannah F. Washabaugh, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Eleanor R. Winston, Senior, English.

Broadbent

John H. Isenhart, Junior, Agricultural Business Manageme.

Coos Bay

Madelyn R. Arzie, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Austin L. Goergen, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Amanda F. Goodpasture, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Cody W. Harkins, Senior, Forestry; Phillip A. Hernandez, Senior, Bioengineering; Gannon L. Holland, Senior, Civil Engineering; Clayton S. Kreuscher, Senior, Political Science; Bailee R. McMahon, Senior, Earth Sciences; Jasmine K. Meline, Senior, Kinesiology; Kylie D. Rocha, Sophomore, Biology; Korina X. Shipstad, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Ethan L. Smith, Senior, Sociology; Casey J. Spencer, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Cory M. Stover, Sophomore, Tourism, Rec, & Adventure Lead; Anna K. Waldmann, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Tanner B. Wilson, Junior, Horticulture.

Coquille

Charlie M. Yates, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.

Myrtle Point

Rebecca D. Beam, Senior, Animal Sciences; Makenzie M. Larsen, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science.

North Bend

Bailey E. Bennett, Senior, Biology; Alexander J. Cheslock, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Emma R. Coughlin, Junior, Animal Sciences; Mark D. Deane, Senior, Computer Science; Madeline S. Finnigan, Junior, Biology; Mathew R. Frischman, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Virginia J. Gonzales, Senior, Design & Innovation Management; Nicole E. Halzel, Junior, Psychology; Zachary A. Hassett, Senior, Business Administration; Noah R. Hyatt, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Matthew D. Jordan, Sophomore, General Engineering; Blake E. Kelley, Junior, Natural Resources; Amy M. Kronsberg, Senior, Forestry; Graham A. Lyons, Senior, Forest Engineering; Grace O. Mahr, Senior, English; Lucas K. Parvin, Senior, Zoology; Daniel A. Prater, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler L. Quillin, Sophomore, Nutrition; Hannah J. Shupe, Senior, Bioengineering; Victoria R. Thorsen, Junior, French; Danielle R. Timm, Senior, Biology; Geneva M. Varga, Senior, Environmental Engineering; Robyn D. Wales, Senior, Biology.

Powers

Kathrynn A. Pedrick, Senior, Kinesiology.

Curry County

Brookings

Sarah A. Bennett, Senior, Art; Zachary E. Carlson, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Mikaela N. Lea, Senior, Natural Resources; Sven K. Rodne, Senior, Natural Resources; Ashley N. Shew, Senior, Nutrition.

Port Orford

Kaden D. Ashdown, Senior, Natural Resources; Brad Remsey, Senior, Crop and Soil Science; Sienna R. Stephan, Junior, Natural Resources.

Sixes

Colton J. Morrill-Keeler, Sophomore, Public Health.

