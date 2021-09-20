Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 894 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Sabrina McNeely, a senior from Coos Bay who is majoring in fisheries and wildlife sciences; Chelsea C. Howard, a sophomore from North Bend who is majoring in kinesiology; Rylee M. Pittullo, a junior from North Bend who is majoring in kinesiology; and Sienna R. Stephan, a senior from Port Orford who is majoring in natural resources.
