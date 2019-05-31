{{featured_button_text}}
PhotoVoice Showcase awards announced

Erica Juandedios and Kaydence Abel

 Contributed

COOS BAY — Two local students were honored for their photography and leadership at the PhotoVoice showcase and awards ceremony May 18, hosted by Coos Health & Wellness and Black Market Gourmet.

Erica Juandedios and Kaydence Abel were presented with an award and $100 gift card by Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins.

The PhotoVoice program encourages young photographers to share their personal experience on a public health theme. This year's participants were asked to answer the question, “how has tobacco impacted your life?”.

To participate in the next PhotoVoice program, contact Katrinka McReynolds at 541-266-6766 or Katrinka.McReynolds@chw.coos.or.us.

