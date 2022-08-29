Willamette Connections Academy is excited to announce the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy school leader. “I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted, and thrilled to recognize the list of Honor Roll students.”
Willamette Connections Academy Second Semester Honor Roll – South coast:
Truly Crawford 6 Brookings
Eden Hamilton 4 Brookings
Liam Hamilton 6 Brookings
Sophia Johnson 4 Coos Bay
Madalynn Hamilton 2 Coquille
Brooklyn Patrick-Werner 8 North Bend
“As parents consider full-time online school for their students, Willamette Connections Academy is a great choice for families. We offer a highly engaging curriculum in a nurturing, safe academic environment, which helps prepare students to thrive in a changing world,” added Long.
Willamette Connections Academy is enrolling students for the 2022-23 academic year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session to see if virtual education is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the enrollment process, visit WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
