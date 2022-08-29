Willamette Connections Academy is excited to announce the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.

“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy school leader. “I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted, and thrilled to recognize the list of Honor Roll students.”

