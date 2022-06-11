Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 11 at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus and Sunday, June 12 at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.
The 7,318 graduates will receive 7,574 degrees. (There will be 250 students receiving two degrees and three who will receive three degrees.)
The number of graduates is the second most in university history, behind only last year. They will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 280,013 degrees over the university’s history.
For more information about commencement events, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
COOS COUNTY
Bandon: Mitchell Brown, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Computer Science; Rose Garrett, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; Hailey Iverson, Bachelor of Science, Architectural Engineering; Gwendolyn Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Cheyanne Ornelas, Bachelor of Science, Zoology. Hannah Washabaugh, Bachelor of Science, Digital Communication Arts; Helen Wayne, Master of Science, Agricultural Education; Eleanor Winston, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, English.
Broadbent: John Isenhart, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Business Management.
Coos Bay: Maria Arellano, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Justin Banks, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Clinton Cheney, Master of Science, Environmental Engineering; Cassidy Devoe, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Ireland Gerber, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology. Phillip Hernandez, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Bioengineering; Andrew Hobson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Jack Larson, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Kaelina Manfull, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Sabrina McNeely, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences. Jasmine Meline, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Kinesiology; Shae Neal, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Kelli Pettit, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; William Roderick Jr, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Luca Tine, Bachelor of Science, Finance. Anna Waldmann, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; Isabella Webster, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Tanner Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Mitchell Yost, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management.
Coquille: Xiyao He, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Chemical Engineering.
North Bend: Bailey Bennett, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biology; Anna Brecheisen, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Lane Davison, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Jayden Frank, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Virginia Gonzales, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Sustainability, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Design and Innovation Management. Mariah Gray, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Nicole Halzel, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Teresa Knutson, Master of Counseling, Counseling; Graham Lyons, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Forest Engineering; Lucas Parvin, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Zoology. Rylee Pittullo, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Grace Reichenberger, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Education, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, English; Ashley Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Robyn Wales, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Powers: Kathrynn Pedrick, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology.
CURRY COUNTY
Brookings: Sarah Bennett, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Art; Samuel Broberg, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Ariel Hunter, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture.
Port Orford: Alecia Bussmann, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Wedderburn: Christine Mather, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences.
