Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-21 academic year.
Eastern Oregon University provides high-quality liberal arts and professional programs with personalized support. As Oregon’s Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state.
Eastern Oregun University is committed to providing a personal, student-centered experience that drives economic and cultural growth in our region and throughout the world. Visit eou.edu for more information and to apply today.
The following students earned degrees or certificates:
n Sawyer Heckard, of Coos Bay, Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education;
n Joshua Kimble, of North Bend, Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies and Elementary Education; and
n Carol Peabody, of North Bend, Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education.
