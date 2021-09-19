Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon awarded four dancers with Summer Intensive Scholarships for 2021. They each sent in applications and were selected by a committee.
Among those honored were:
Elizabeth Johnson, who attended the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet August intensive for two weeks. She studied with six different instructors. Her first week of classes had 20 dancers and the second week 12. She is 13 years old and in the 10th grade at Winter Lakes High School.
Hannah Croson is 16 years old and a Junior at Marshfield High School. She attended the Oregon Ballet Theater’s 2-week summer intensive in Portland. She had nine other girls in her classes. They did Pilates and contemporary classes via Zoom in the afternoons. It was a bit of a struggle for the teachers to find something that everyone could do with their respective floors and spaces, but it was also a great way for them to learn from many different teachers. One day, they had their Zoom classes outside in a local park. Croson studied with 11 teachers with her favorite being the ballet instructor Lisa Kipp. Lisa was always very positive and encouraging during class and had a wonderful way of finding what corrections would help each dancer. Hannah felt confident with her technique going into the intensive and felt that her Pacific School of Dance teachers were very supportive in helping prepare her for it. Hannah would definitely recommend the OBT summer intensive. "Even though we weren't able to be fully in-person, I had so much fun, and I absolutely loved learning from all of the teachers and staff."
Emily Johnson participated in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet August course for one week. She had around 20 other dancers in her classes. There were five different teachers that each brought their unique teaching style to the class to make it enjoyable. She is 13 years old and in the 10th grade at Winter Lakes High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In