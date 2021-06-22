Several local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
Smong the students honored were:
From Brookins, Cort Morris, junior, financial planning; Toner Neros, junior, psychology; and Lexi Yockey, senior, elementary education.
From Coos Bay, Shauna Phillips, senior, social work.
From Coquille, Jessica Rowe, sophomore, biology.
From Cottage Grove, Jasmine Izucar-Rangel, sophomore, nursing.
From Florence, Benjamin Cahoon, senior, arts administration & visual culture and studio art; and Evan Teter, senior, elementary education.
