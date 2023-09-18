Wichita State University conferred 469 degrees to 438 students in summer 2023.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
At the undergraduate level, there were 220 degrees and certificates conferred. At the graduate level, there were 249 degrees and certificates conferred.
And of those earning a bachelor's degree, 57 were cum laude, 41 were magna cum laude, and eight summa cum laude.
Among those honored were McKay Jensen of Coos Bay, who received a Post-Doctoral Certificate, Adv Ed General Dentistry RES
Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling almost 22,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.
The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.
