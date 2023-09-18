Wichita State University conferred 469 degrees to 438 students in summer 2023.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning to take the new COVID-19 booster shot?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments