Ella Hutcherson

College student Ella Hutcherson, from Coos Bay was selected for a prestigious paid internship that places promising student journalists in media outlets across Oregon. Hutcherson, who graduated from North Bend High School in 2019, is a journalism major at the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication. She will be working as a reporting intern for the Jefferson Public Radio in Ashland, Oregon, this summer.

The internship is part of the 10-week Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. Students are handpicked for these competitive internship opportunities for their remarkable reporting experience, commitment to ethics, exceptional academic performance and deep passion for journalism.

