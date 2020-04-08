SOUTH COAST — Some items have become increasingly hard to find in stores as people stock up for social isolation, but some stores are hoping to get more inventory soon while others were able to keep a supply available.
On Tuesday, the Reedsport Pharmacy announced they had hand sanitizer and other essentials back in stock. They reported having sanitizers, gloves, rubbing alcohol, aloe, vitamin C, and zinc. Stores in general have been unable to get masks, and the Reedsport Pharmacy has limited thermometers.
According to Jamaica Sandiford, Reedsport Pharmacy has maintained stock of some of hard-to-find items throughout the crisis. She recalled there were only two days where they didn’t have them. She said she buys stock through a wholesaler, checking throughout the day, and orders some whenever she sees they’re available.
“I’ve been fortunate,” she said, adding that most of her customers have been good about only buying one or two of a given item. “Thankfully we haven’t had a lot of greedy people around.”
The pharmacy has also been reaching out to businesses and individuals they know have a strong need, to make arrangements to provide some of these items.
The Safeway grocery stores in Coos Bay and Reedsport have been struggling to get other essentials in stock, such as hand sanitizers and toilet paper. According to customer service employees, who could not be named, it’s been hard to get stock in, and when some does come in they sell out almost immediately.
The Coos Bay Safeway is expecting to get a shipment this week, and hopes to receive more sanitizers and other essential supplies.
The Centers for Disease Control and President Donald Trump recently encouraged everyone to wear face masks any time they go out. Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart said he supports everyone taking the extra precaution, even though the cases in the area are limited. He added that the lack of availability is not a good reason to not do it, since handkerchiefs, scarfs, and other homemade masks have been found to work well enough for going out.
“We’re rural, but everyone’s being affected,” he said. “We need to do our part to keep it from becoming an issue here.”
Sandiford and Smart both noted that there’s lots of mixed information about the effectiveness of masks. However, they both said they would rather see people taking precautions while saving the surgical masks in stores for the medical personnel.
While some essential supplies are coming back in stock, people are encouraged to not overbuy and hoard items. Coos Health and Wellness notes that when people panic buy all of a given item, it makes it harder for health care providers and high risk people to find essentials. They recommend people buy for their current household need, and leave the remaining stock for others.
“That’s perfectly fine to ensure that your household would have the necessary supplies for that period of time,” said Florence Pourtal-Stevens, public health director for CHW, in a previous story for The World. “However, it has been reported to us that people are purchasing all of the meat that’s available in the store, storing things for long set of time, or hoarding toilet paper.”
