The Bay Area Hospital celebrated National Hospital Week on May 7 to 13 in a plethora of ways.
“We have so much to celebrate with our caregivers. They have taken on unimaginable challenges over the last few years and have risen to the occasion in service to our community,” said Kim Winker, Bay Area Hospital’s director of marketing and communications.
One of the many ways hospital week is celebrated is with local children. Bay Area Hospital invited local schools to honor their healthcare team by participating in an art project. This year the team was inspired by the theme, “Living Beautifully for One Another."
“We send the invitation out in February. What comes back to us in April is imaginative and diverse, yet it always comes together to form something beautiful,” said Chaplain Coordinator Lindsay Moore. “Each school is sent an invitation and the same writing prompt, and teachers and students devise their own interpretation of the words.”
Their creativity is a one-of-a-kind display on exhibit at Bay Area Hospital for the entire month of May. The ages of the students range from preschoolers to 8th-graders. Each puts their time and talents into their project to show appreciation for hospital staff.
The team at the hospital is grateful for the cheerful art that brings joy into their space. This year they got so much art that they had to spread it to every floor of the hospital.
“People love to visit the different exhibits throughout the facility. It spreads joy to every person that passes,” Winker said.
This year’s participating schools include: Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Christ Lutheran School, Eastside School, Gold Coast Christian, Hillcrest Elementary, Kingsview Christian School, The Lighthouse School, Madison Elementary, Marshfield Jr. High School, Millicoma School, North Bay Elementary, North Bend Middle School, Riverview Christian School and SCESD Early Childhood Special Education.
