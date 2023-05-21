Hospital art exhibit

Bay Area Hospital invited local schools to honor their healthcare team by participating in an art project. This year the team was inspired by the theme, “Living Beautifully for One Another.”

 Courtesy photo

The Bay Area Hospital celebrated National Hospital Week on May 7 to 13 in a plethora of ways.

“We have so much to celebrate with our caregivers. They have taken on unimaginable challenges over the last few years and have risen to the occasion in service to our community,” said Kim Winker, Bay Area Hospital’s director of marketing and communications.

