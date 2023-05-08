The Gift of Literacy Program culminated in a celebration on Wednesday, April 26, when first-graders from the throughout the South Coast were transported by bus to attend an assembly at Southwestern Oregon Community College – and receive a cinch bag filled with fun swag and two brand-new books.

Rotary Clubs and Coos County school districts, along with South Coast Education Service District and Southwestern Oregon Community College, partnered to help local children get excited about books with the Gift of Literacy Program.

