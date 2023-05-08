The Gift of Literacy Program culminated in a celebration on Wednesday, April 26, when first-graders from the throughout the South Coast were transported by bus to attend an assembly at Southwestern Oregon Community College – and receive a cinch bag filled with fun swag and two brand-new books.
Rotary Clubs and Coos County school districts, along with South Coast Education Service District and Southwestern Oregon Community College, partnered to help local children get excited about books with the Gift of Literacy Program.
“All rotarians are committed to promoting literacy, both in the United States and abroad,” said Southwestern president and local rotarian Dr. Patty M. Scott, who helped organize the event.
“We are proud to celebrate and promote literacy for our local first-grade students,” she said.
Modeled after the Springfield Gift of Literacy, this well-established, time-tested program fosters a love of reading among young children.
As Dr. Suess said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
Reading develops the brains of young children, provides a window into the world around them and helps them do better in all school subjects. Yet, 800 million people around the world cannot read or write – and many families, and some schools, have no books for children to read.
During the local Gift of Literacy celebration, first graders had the chance to obtain their own library card. They were also introduced to a college campus, where they caught a glimpse of college life.
