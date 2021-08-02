Several local students were named to the dean's list at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest and serves nearly 4,000 students in a diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice.
Among those named were Fernando Lira of Brookings for the Spring 2021 term and Megan Farmer of North Bend for the Spring 2021 term.
