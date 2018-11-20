COOS COUNTY – A number of local organizations throughout Coos County will be offering free Thanksgiving meals to community members in need.
The Nancy Devereux Center in Coos Bay will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving lunch today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Director Tara Johnson said this year the center has prepared enough meals to feed about 200 people.
“We’re inviting everyone to join along and to bring their families,” Johnson said. “We won’t turn anyone away and will serve food until we run out.”
The dinner, which was prepared by the center’s volunteers, was made possible by food and cash donations collected throughout the year. The Forty and Eight American Legion club, an Oregon fraternal organization, donated a large quantity of food items including turkey breasts, stuffing and mash potatoes.
Earlier this month, Johnson said the center made one final request via its Facebook page for community members to donate items needed to finalize its Thanksgiving menu.
“Overall we’ve gotten about 450 pounds of food,” Johnson said. “Teresa Zamora is another notable person who helped us out this year by donating most of the pies we’re serving.”
The center will also be hosting a free flu shot clinic administered by Coos Health and Wellness today from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. An Oregon Health Plan representative will also be in house to talk about health care enrollment.
“We really want the community to come out and make friends with the people who are here regular,” Johnson said. “It’s phenomenal and heartbreaking to hear their stories. It’s also pretty amazing to see how people have overcome things in their life.”
The following organizations will also be offering free Thanksgiving dinners, Nov. 22.
- The Coos Bay Salvation Army will hold its Thanksgiving Meal at its Empire location on 1155 Flanagan Ave. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 541-888-5202.
- The Coos Food Cupboard, local churches, businesses and organizations will hold its 33rd annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Harmony United Methodist Church on 123 Ocean Blvd., in Coos Bay from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call, 541-267-4410.
- The South Coast Gospel Mission will hold its Thanksgiving Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its Coos Bay location at 1999 North Seventh St. For more information, call 541-269-5017.
- Connections Community Church will hold its 4th annual Thanksgiving Meal at its location on 3491 Broadway Ave. in North Bend from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 541-803-3460.
- The Lakeside Senior Center, located on 915 North Lake Rd., will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lakeside. For more information, call 541-217-0715.