Coos Bay Area Soroptimists

Coos Bay Area Soroptimists assemble backpacks for children entering emergency Foster Care through the Department of Human Services.

 Contributed

COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Soroptomists and the Department of Human Services will be collecting backpacks for kids displaced by violence, neglect and drug use into emergency foster care, according to a release from the groups.

"Operation Backpacks for Kids" will collect backpacks, jeans, t-shirts, tennis shoes and hygiene products ahead of the main drive at the Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Mart locations, the Coos Bay Visitors Center and K-DOCK radio starting Saturday.

A final drive event will take place at both Bi-Mart stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Other suggested donations include infant supplies, diapers, books, and snack supplies.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments