COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Soroptomists and the Department of Human Services will be collecting backpacks for kids displaced by violence, neglect and drug use into emergency foster care, according to a release from the groups.
"Operation Backpacks for Kids" will collect backpacks, jeans, t-shirts, tennis shoes and hygiene products ahead of the main drive at the Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Mart locations, the Coos Bay Visitors Center and K-DOCK radio starting Saturday.
A final drive event will take place at both Bi-Mart stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Other suggested donations include infant supplies, diapers, books, and snack supplies.
