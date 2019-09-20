NORTH BEND — The city of North Bend has informed local environmental activist group Citizens for Renewables they will have to pay between $5,000-$35,000 in fees to appeal a Jordan Cove regulatory permit the city recently approved.
The group, formerly called Citizens Against LNG, is considering their options and waiting for the advice of their attorney on the matter.
However, one of the co-appellants, Mike Graybill, has decided to withdraw from the appeal.
Citizens for Renewables were notified Wednesday of the costs if the group wants to continue with its appeal. The city asked to be notified by Friday if the group does not want to proceed. Otherwise, the city will begin the appeal process and the organization will have to shoulder the costs.
There are two permits Citizens for Renewables are appealing with the city of North Bend. The first is regarding horizontal directional drilling under the bay should the project be approved. The second is a regarding the placement of dredging spoils at the old log deck under the McCullough bridge.
While both appeals are racking up some serious fees for the small organization, the one in question is regarding the placement of dredge spoils. On that appeal, the named co-appellants are Citizens for Renewables, Natalie Ranker and Graybill.
“Today I’m in the process of withdrawing my appeal,” Graybill said Friday. “I can’t bear the personal expense to challenge this decision. I view that as very intimidating, to realize that my personal wealth would have be placed in front of this project, just because I challenged the method that the city of North Bend Planning Commission used to make its decision.”
Graybill said that although he is withdrawing his appeal, he is doing so in protest of the way the city has handled the fees.
“I’m not going to put my personal savings down to demonstrate that you haven’t adequately considered your own land use planning code ... I have no issue with the city recovering its costs, but I have great issues that they’re expecting the people who have filed the appeal to bear those costs,” Graybill said.
This is a unique case for the city. Most appeals to planning commission decisions don’t cost more than a few hundred dollars. However, the Jordan Cove Energy Project permit applications are thousands of pages. Printing the application for the hearings officer will cost thousands on its own and paying for a hearings officer to review the application will cost even more, said North Bend City Administrator Terence O'Connor.
“Most times appeals are not issues of this scale," O’Connor said. “Who should pay is the issue, and from the perspective of the city of North Bend, at the moment, whoever appeals a decision pays for the costs.”
Since this is such an unusual case, O’Connor said the city looked to other communities in Oregon that have dealt with appeals on this large a scale. He found the issue unique to North Bend.
“We’ve checked around, no one in the state has seen this kind of scale ... No one had seen these kinds of appeal costs," O'Connor said. "In the larger communities that we’ve looked at, the cities employ on staff a hearings officer. We don’t have that kind of a budget."
According to Ranker, a member of Citizens for Renewables, three-quarters of the documents required to conduct the appeal belong to Pembina and only one-quarter of those documents are written comment and testimony that the city has recorded.
Ranker has decided not to withdraw from the appeal under the advice of an attorney who works with Citizens for Renewables.
“We have an attorney that works with us and basically she told Mike and I not to do anything, and she is trying to work with the North Bend Planning Department to see if they can come to some understanding,” Ranker said.