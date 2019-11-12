COOS BAY — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of the 116th Basic Telecommunications Class.
The graduation will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
Local area graduates include:
- Dispatcher Maycie Dibble — North Bend Police Department
- Dispatcher Gina Gray — North Bend Police Department
- Dispatcher Amanda Ilesb — Coos Bay Police Department
- Dispatcher April Potter — Douglas County Sheriff's Office
- Dispatcher Angel Ray — Florence Police Department