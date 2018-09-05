COOS COUNTY — Cities around the country are examining their local ordinances in regard to public spaces after a federal appellate court ruled Tuesday that cities cannot prosecute individuals found sleeping on public property, if no alternative shelter is obtained, as it violates their constitutional rights.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling in a case regarding six formerly homeless individuals in Boise, Idaho. The court found their Eighth Amendment rights had been violated, deeming one cannot be criminally charged for simply being homeless. The result of which can lead to people sleeping outdoors on city property unavoidably if local shelters or resources are not made available.
For the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend, there are no current ordinances that prohibit people from sleeping outside in public spaces. North Bend City Administrator Terence O’Connor said the majority of cities with such ordinances typically tend to be in larger communities.
“We don’t have any anti-camping ordinances either,” said O’Conner. “It’s kind of hard for a city of about 4 square miles, most of which is already developed.”
As long as there are no particular disturbances, health or criminal violations, then people have every right to be on public property, said O’Conner.
North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman said the department doesn’t often get complaints about homeless people sleeping outside in public parks or other shared areas. More often, he said the agency does receive frequent calls from landowners of people trespassing onto their private property.
“In that case we got out there and warn the people who are there on private property that they're being warned,” said Kappelman. “Generally, we get really good compliance unless there are other underlying issues with particular people like mental health issues or drug abuse.”
With cases involving the homeless or transient population, Kappelman said their department sees each interaction as an opportunity to connect them with the appropriate resources available to them from around the county.
“There is no one magical solution to homelessness,” said Kappelman. “It’s a case-by-case basis. As long as there are no laws that prohibit those activities (sleeping in public spaces) then we’ll check them out to make sure they are OK and connect them with any resources.”
As for the city of Coos Bay, while no law exists prohibiting sleeping in public spaces there is regulation put in place against camping in city parks. Unless a group, outside of the city itself, has a special permit from the city’s Public Works and Development Department then no person is permitted to camp on its park grounds.
Coos Bay Police Chief Gary McCullough said his department often encounters illegal camping in remote areas of the city parks. If a group is found they could be cited for violating the city’s ordinance, in addition they could face possible charges of littering or smoking.
“We address the behaviors of people and if we have to issue them a citation it’s going to be for that behavior,” said McCullough. “It’s never strictly to the fact that they are transients or homeless people.”
According to the last published Oregon Housing and Community Services’ Point in Time report, in 2017 there were more than 14,000 people counted as people experiencing homelessness throughout the state. In Coos County, it was estimated that there were 397 people identified as homeless around the county. Although, many local homeless advocacy groups felt the count wasn’t a true reflection of the area’s actual homeless population.
Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) housing case manager Lisa Hoffer noted that there is a bias against homeless population and that most people see them as thieves or drug addicts, which oftentimes is not the case.
ORCCA, a non-profit, private organization, provides housing assistance to low-income individuals, veterans and families looking to find permanent, stable housing.
“There are many different levels of homelessness,” said Hoffer. “A home is a foundation that you build off and when you don’t have that it’s really difficult to try to accomplish and achieve things, so we try our best to provide that.”