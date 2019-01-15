COOS COUNTY — Twenty-square miles of Native lands are being considered for Oregon’s National Register.
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians submitted a 183-page application to the National Register of Historic Places, and if approved would create the largest historic district in the state. The application details the cultural history of the Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District, which follows the general horseshoe shape of the Coos Bay Estuary, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
“The proposed district includes portions of the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend and Coos County,” the website summary of the application stated. “It contains 158 historic ‘contributing’ properties associated with the history, culture, and beliefs of the Coos people, including two buildings and 156 places, or ‘sites.’”
Not included in the application are “non-contributing” properties in the proposed area, which include roads, the airport, bridges, commercial properties, residential buildings, yards, agricultural lands, and industrial operations.
In a statement released from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians on Monday, this project has been in the making since 2015.
“While we began preparing the application to place Jordan Cove on the National Register of Historic Places back in 2015 … that decision was an outgrowth of prior Tribal Council resolutions enacted in 2006 and 2015, which designated the Jordan Cove area as a Traditional Cultural Property under the laws of the Tribe,” wrote Mark Ingersoll in the release, Chairman of the Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Suislaw Indians.
As he explained it, the National Registry listing would federalize the Tribal designation by making federal agencies consider the impacts to cultural resources within Coos Bay prior to engaging in activities or issuing permits.
“It is important to point out that the Coos Bay Estuary Management Plan already requires the evaluation of impacts to cultural resources within Coos Bay prior to issuing local and county permits,” he wrote. “In this sense, a National Registry designation would require federal agencies to do what private citizens and local governments have done since the Bay Estuary Management Plan was enacted in the early 80’s – consider impacts to cultural resources before issuing permits.”
The National Register Program Coordinator Robert Olguin told The World that the National Registry is designed to focus on designating historic places to show the history of a community.
“An application has to make the argument of historical significance,” he said, adding that in most other states there are no restrictions tied to the register except in Oregon.
“In Oregon, there are some restrictions attached,” he said. “It mandates that local jurisdictions have a process to review demolition or relocation of a National Register-listed resource. That’s a local process, not something the state or federal government is involved in.”
As he explained it, homeowners won’t be prevented from painting or demolishing a home inside an established Historic District if it isn’t listed as part of the cultural significance.
CTCLUSI Chief Warren Brainard stated in the release that he doesn’t think a National Registry listing for Coos Bay would impact local businesses beyond what is already done under the Coos Bay Estuary Management Plan.
“We are proud to be part of a community that requires consideration of impacts to cultural and historic resources prior to engaging in activities that might impact those resources,” he said.
The proposal to get on the National Registry is in response to the Tribal Constitution, which Brainard said the Tribal Government established to “perpetuate our unique tribal identity and to promote and protect that identity.”
When asked how this might impact a potential Jordan Cove LNG terminal, Brainard pointed to the Cultural Resources Protection Agreement that the Tribe has with Pembina.
“We are optimistic that compliance with this agreement will protect our cultural resources within Coos Bay,” he said.
Informational meetings about the application begin on Thursday, Jan. 17 at the North Bend Community Center, though are not open to the public yet.
The state advisory meeting to consider the application is on Feb. 22 and will be open to the public.