COOS BAY — Community members from around the Bay Area gathered Saturday evening at 7 Devils Brewing Company in Coos Bay to support local high school musicians in their upcoming trip abroad.
The fundraising event, which kicked off with a live performance by the North Bend High School’s Jazz Choir, was held over the weekend to help three students from around the South Coast attend a two-week European music tour.
The students, who were nominated by their band directors, will embark on a seven country tour next summer as state representatives in the Oregon Ambassador of Music Program. The group will visit countries including England, France and Switzerland, among others.
According to North Bend High School’s band director, Amber Yester, each student will have to raise about $8,000 to be able to attend the educational program. From now to July, she said they will continue to host multiple fundraisers to help students finance their trip.
Coquille High School sophomore Ashleigh Lathron is among the three students selected to attend the trip. The 16-year-old clarinet player said she’s very excited about the tour and is looking forward to sharing the experience with other like-minded students.
Singer and percussionist Ben Bennett, 16, will also be going on the extensive European trip. The North Bend High School junior said he’s been performing for about five years and is looking forward to his first trip overseas.
“I’ve never been out of the country,” Bennett said. “It’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait.”
A choir student from Marshfield High School, Carter Edwards, was also chosen to join the trip, said Yester. The event continued on with performances by local band, Rodzilla, comprised of North Bend High School staffers and community members.
Proceeds will go toward the trip from wood-fired pizzas that were sold throughout the night by the Blazing Bulldogs.