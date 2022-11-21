Local law enforcement take part in active shooter training

The culmination of a three day law enforcement training in Gold Beach was hectic, chaotic and intense. The simulation exercise was only roll play – but the scene was designed to be scary.
“He’s in there!” a group of students yelled as they ran from the inside of Riley Creek Elementary School.
Law enforcement officers entered the school – guns drawn – in special formation. Moments later, a perpetrator is identified and apprehended and the officer begin to assist victims.
A total of 40 officers took part in the three-day training in Gold Beach over the weekend Nov. 11 to 13 including Brookings, Gold Beach and Port Orford police and Coos and Curry County law enforcement officers.
The local law enforcement officers from Curry and Coos County took part in the active shooter training with former Special Operations Forces, including a retired Navy Seal, Chicago SWAT team member, local retired Marine Corp and others.
“It’s a really big deal and it is also unusual to have this caliber of instruction at the local level,” said Brad Alcorn, Curry County Commissioner elect.
Alcorn has 34 years’ experience with the Fresno Police Department and 15 years on the Fresno Police Department SWAT team. He planned the training along with Gold Beach resident and business owner Josh Stout – who also happens to be retired United States Marine Corps.
“The training is designed to give officers more confidence in approaching these difficult types of situations. We don’t get that kind of training here in this County. This is the kind of training you would see in the big cities with major police departments,” Alcorn said.
Local officers were joined by Coos County Sheriff’s Department, Reedsport Police department, Marion County Sheriff’s department, Chicago Police Department, Oregon department of corrections and the Denver, Colorado Police Department.
Gold Beach Fire department, Harbor fire Department, and Cal Ore medical services also took part in the training.
“I’ve been in part of the resolution of two active shooters during my career and there is a big disconnection between the law enforcement and the EMS fire/medical component. This training is designed to improve that communication have the two components working much more efficiently together to provide the response,” Alcorn said.
The local retired law enforcement and military officers teamed up with Navy Seal Devin Aiuto, the CEO of Method Endeavors, and Trung Nguyen, police officer Chicago SWAT team member and CEO of ‘We Go Home’ to carry out the training over the course of the weekend.
The specialized training involved innovative training techniques, including the use of “simunitions” or non-lethal training ammunition. This allows law enforcement officers to use their own guns with safety mechanisms during training scenarios.
“A lot of special mission units in the military use them and we want to bring it to every possible training we can because it’s more realistic,” said Devin Aiuto retired Navy Seal CEO of Method Endeavors.
“Also, law enforcement officers get a better chance to respond the way they would in a real-life scenario,” Aiuto said.
While it is unfortunate to have to train for real-life active shooting scenarios – that does not make it any less important, Alcorn said. Alcorn described the training as “valuable preventative measure” during the Brookings City Council meeting on Monday.
“I pray about it all the time. I hope it never happens. But if it does please know that our law enforcement officers are much better prepared today,” he said.
