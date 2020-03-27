COOS COUNTY — A wave of questions rushed through Coos County earlier this week as community members wondered how the state’s new stay-at-home order would be enforced.
Would drivers be stopped travelling around the county? Would essential workers be required to present special documentation or identification from their employers? Would people be cited for simply being outside?
Coos Bay Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar talked with The World on Thursday to provide answers and insight into community's most pressing questions and concerns regarding the stay-at-home order.
According to Chapanar, during such an unprecedented time officers in Coos Bay and around the county have decided to take an education-first approach to inform citizens and business owners of the new executive order.
An attempt to educate and regain compliance to individuals who appear to be in violation of the new order will be the first course of action, said Chapanar. Officers will review the order with community members and go over what is and isn’t allowed.
Following a busy weekend where thousands of people flocked to beaches and parks up and down the Oregon Coast including many areas in Bandon and Coos Bay, on Monday Gov. Kate Brown issued the order directing citizens to stay home “to the maximum extent possible.”
All non-essential social and recreational gatherings are prohibited under the order regardless of size if people cannot maintain a social distance of at least 6-feet from each other. A number of businesses, public parks, entertainment facilities and events have all been required to temporarily close their doors as a result of the new order.
Businesses that were not required to close under the new executive order will be reminded to implement social distancing polices consistent with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
Coos County citizens are allowed to travel to and from their jobs to conduct their essential work duties or to carry out essential tasks such as grabbing groceries or refueling their vehicles always remembering to maintain 6-feet away from others.
As reported earlier in The World, the order states people who fail to comply with the order are subject to a Class C misdemeanor which under Oregon law is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,250, or both.
“It’s going to be case by case, but citation is going to be, even per the governor’s request, citation enforcement could be one of the last resorts,” said Chapanar. “If we came across some business that was outside of compliance, let’s say we received some complaints or concerns (about a business), then our first step would be to respond (to the business) and explain to them the governor’s order and try to regain compliance.”
Officers will not initiate traffic stops to drivers simply seen traveling around the county nor are essential workers required to have special documentation or identification on them, said Chapanar.
“Law enforcement is still going to have to have probable cause for the initial (traffic) stop,” said Chapanar. “Whether it’s a violation because their taillight was out or they ran a stop sign. We are still going to have to have that probable cause to make that stop.”
So far, Chapanar said he hasn’t run into any businesses or community members out of compliance of the new executive order. The community is really trying to find a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and do their part to get everyone back on track and healthy again, he said.
People outside or homeless camps observed being less than 6-feet from one another will also be reminded to socially distance themselves from others. People will not be cited for simply being outside, Chapanar added.
Under the order, citizens are still able and encouraged to recreate outdoors and go outside for a walk, bicycle ride or hike as long as people are staying 6-feet away from others.
“I think all the law enforcement agencies across the state are kind of taking the same approach on how we would be dealing with a lot of things outlined in the order,” said Chapanar. “We’re all pretty much on the same page as most of us belong to the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police.”
Oregon State Police released a FAQ’s document Tuesday, March 24 also in an attempt to answer people’s questions and to educate citizens on the governor’s new order. The document could be found in its entirety on The World’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In