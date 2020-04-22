COOS COUNTY — Over the last four weeks, more than 2,600 people from Coos County have filed for unemployment benefits.
Like so many people throughout the country, local workers from a wide range of industries have been impacted by the novel coronavirus and the limitations set by the state to stop and slow down its spread.
Regional economist Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department, talked to The World on Tuesday to provide a quick glance of the unemployment data currently available for Coos County.
It’s important to note that the information provided isn’t an exact representation of the impact on employment, said Tauer. The department has data on a share of the total claims filed by industry and county on a portion of those claims that were filed in each week in Oregon, he added.
With nearly 300,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits filed statewide, detail information on all of those claims are still being discovered and gathered.
The total initial claims for unemployment filed in Coos County since March 15 is approximately 2,677.
Over the four weeks ending April 11, the hardest hit sectors in the county include accommodation and food services with about 905 jobs lost, health care and social assistance with about 427 jobs lost and retail trade with about 271 jobs lost.
Reviewing the preliminary numbers, Tauer said there were a few quick things that stood out to him and that he noticed. One of those includes the effect on the health care and social assistance sector as those jobs are typically more resistant to the up-and-down business cycles, he said.
Hospitals and healthcare facilities stopping their nonemergency, elective procedures and limiting services in order to follow safety precautions related to COVID-19 has contributed to decrease patient volumes and healthcare officials losing their jobs.
This sort of effect on the healthcare industry is unusual and something economists aren’t used to seeing, Tauer added. He also said the diversity and mix of industries being affected by the novel coronavirus related shutdowns is another thing that stood out to him as well as the majority of areas throughout the country being impacted.
Looking back at previous economic hardships and recessions, Tauer said usually some parts of the country are affected more than others. However, at the moment the entire nation is seeing unprecedented unemployment rates spike and again it’s affecting a wide range of industries, he said.
“You know you always hear the term we’re all in this together in terms of fighting (COVID-19),” said Tauer. “In terms of our economy we really are all in this together too, because every area is seeing similar trends across the country and it’s really affecting food services, tourism, travel, health care and it’s spreading to other industries too.”
The department also received hundreds of initial claims for unemployment benefits from other sectors beyond the leisure and hospitality industries. Over the past four weeks, about 182 jobs were lost in the construction sector and about 183 jobs were lost in the manufacturing sector in Coos County.
According to a press release from the Oregon Employment Department, during the week of March 29 to April 4, the agency paid $23 million in benefits to Oregonians and during the week of April 5 to 11 it paid $97 million in benefits.
More data on the state and county’s labor market and unemployment rates are expected to be released later in May.
