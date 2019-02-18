SOUTH COAST — The annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this summer.
In preparation for the upcoming event, the Stand Down Committee is working with businesses to bring more opportunities for veterans in need.
According to Carol Gardner, Stand Down Committee co-lead, the event saw nearly 1,000 people come through last year, including 400 veterans. Of those veterans, 54 were homeless.
“I gave one man and his son South Coast Hospice gift certificates to the thrift store during the Stand Down,” Gardner remembered. “They went, changed clothes and came back to show us what they got. It made me cry. They were so happy and thankful for the help.”
The event averages 70 to 80 providers, or people with tables, a year. At those tables sit local businesses and organizations offering help to reconnect with veteran services, find housing or jobs, as well as give vision and hearing checkups.
“The Lions Club had a sight and hearing van last year, which was a first for us,” Gardner said.
Also last year, the Stand Down had the Mid-Columbia Bus Company and Walmart at tables offering jobs, while the Nancy Devereux Center offered showers.
To bring even more providers to the August event, the committee meets every third Thursday of the month to discuss what is needed and where gaps need to be filled.
“With us having the 10-year anniversary, I can see it being the biggest so far,” said Krystal Hopper, Stand Down Committee co-lead.
Though the committee is still seeking more participants, one of the new ones already slated for this year is the Fishing Veterans of America. Hopper said the new organization reached out to them last year a day before the Homeless Veteran Stand Down began.
“The whole goal of this event is to reach out to veterans,” Gardner said. “Some of them won’t walk into a government building, but they will walk into the Stand Down and among tables to see what’s available.”
As Hopper pointed out, the event is geared for all veterans, not just homeless ones.
“We’ve seen homeless veterans, but also ones who have a room but they don’t have anything else,” Gardner said. “It’s here where they will find people to connect them with what they need, to give them a sense of value and camaraderie. They can enjoy music, breakfast and lunch, and can also keep to themselves or visit.”
To become one of the participants, call Hopper at 541-294-5185 or by emailing ORCoastStandDown@gmail.com.