REEDSPORT — For Kevin Hague it’s about seeing the looks of excitement and appreciation on the faces of the homeowners he helps. For Jonathan Wright it’s getting to offer his skills and expertise to help those who really need it and for Mike Knight it’s simply about helping others down on their luck.
While the reason for folks who participated in this year’s Christmas in July project varied from person to person, they all had one thing in common and that was to help their fellow neighbor.
On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers from around the South Coast participated in in repairing, painting and cleaning up the homes of over 20 residents throughout the Reedsport area. The volunteers were divided and sent to different homes based on their skill levels.
Cindy Farber, the event organizer, said each year the project continues to grow bigger and bigger. This year, the organization received nearly 50 requests for repairs from folks who needed urgent work done on their homes.
Anyone who is either disabled, elderly or lives on a fixed, low income is eligible to apply, said Farber. The volunteers worked overtime Saturday to complete as many homes as they could, but for the homes that were not finished the group will conduct numerous follow ups throughout the year, she added.
“It’s free for the homeowners because we fundraise for it so that they don’t have to worry about the costs,” said Farber. “I got involved with the group about seven years ago when my neighbor Stan Bates, the founder of the event, encouraged me to take notes for the website.”
Since then, Farber said she’s been dedicated to continuing to provide the service for folks around town who really need it.
In addition to numerous individual volunteers, the project also included a number of community partners such as Lower Umpqua Hospital, the City of Reedsport and ACE Hardware to name a few. The St. John’s Catholic Church and the United Presbyterian Church handed meals out to volunteers throughout the day free of charge.
Reedsport City Manager Jonathan Wright said as committee member for Christmas in July he as well as the rest of the board does its best to help as many qualifying first time applicants as possible. It will on occasion see some repeat households which the group will also help depending on its available resources.
“Helping people in need is really the focus,” he said. “It started out as a one day project but has since turned into this year-round project of helping others.”