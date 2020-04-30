COOS COUNTY — With increased oil production and less demand, a number of gas stations, both nationwide and locally, have seen gas prices decline as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to a report from the American Automobile Association, which was released April 28, pump prices continue to drop nationwide with the national average currently being $1.77 a gallon.
Despite being identified as one of 11 states to still have averages of $2 a gallon or more, Oregon’s average fell six cents to $2.41 this week, a tie for the fifth-largest weekly drop in the nation, according to AAA officials.
Although prices have declined around the state and throughout Coos County, the county’s average of $2.50 a gallon is still higher than the state and national average.
Typically, the South Coast sees higher gas prices than most other areas because of its location and its place in line on the supply chain, said Scott Bassett, co-owner of Bassett-Hyland Energy Company.
According to Bassett, being further away from oil refineries and oil wells where it receives its product and being placed toward the end of the supply chain contributes to its prices often undergoing many fluctuations.
“There’s a whole bunch of things here and there that could cause the price to change,” said Bassett. “The price of crude oil could be going down, but our price might be going up because a disruption in like the pipeline or something between here and there and it’s all supply and demand at that point.”
The company, which services a number of gas stations in Coos Bay and Reedsport, receives its products from either the Seattle area or California.
Since the state’s stay-home order was put into place, Bassett said its gas prices have trickled down. The number of customers the stations usually see have also declined a bit as more people are working from home and limiting their travel, he added.
“Usually this time of year going into the summer season we will see a price increase because volumes start to kick up, but this year is not normal,” he said.
Dave Gilbertson, an assistant manager at VP Racing Fuels Station, which is located on Fourth Street in Coos Bay, said prices for regular unleaded gas fell about 15 cents this week compared to last week.
The Chevron, located on Evans Boulevard in Coos Bay, also saw a reduction in gas prices with employees noticing prices for regular unleaded gas dropping as much as 25 cents from last week.
According to the AAA report, pump prices are expected to continue to decrease into the next month throughout Oregon with the state average falling to possibly $2.30 a gallon. It was also noted in its report that statewide drivers are paying less for gas than they did a year ago.
As of April 28, the average price for gas in Curry County is $2.66 a gallon, in Douglas County its $2.23 a gallon, in Lincoln County its $2.50 a gallon, in Tillamook County its $2.18 a gallon, and in Clatsop County its $2.53 a gallon.
