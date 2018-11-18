COOS BAY -- In response to a $5,000 grant from Domino's Pizza to the City of Coos Bay as a way to fill potholes, Coos Bay’s local Domino’s franchise has offered to match it dollar-for-dollar.
Owners of the Coos Bay Domino’s will be giving the city another $5,000, also to be used for filling potholes.
The initial grant comes from a nationwide campaign the company launched where citizens in each state can nominate their city to receive a grant for road improvements.
Coos Bay was awarded the first grant because enough people in the community took the time to fill out a survey on Domino’s website.
Over the past spring and summer, the City of Coos Bay patched a total of 150 potholes for $200,000. Based on that total, each pothole patch costs an average $1,333. This means the $10,000 the city is receiving from Domino’s should fix around eight potholes.
Since the season for street projects is in the spring and summer, it’s unlikely any of these funds will be used until the weather changes. The $10,000 will be added to a road maintenance fund and used during next summer’s pothole project.