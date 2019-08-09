COOS BAY — Over a dozen local firefighters participated this week in a hands-on technical rope rescue course at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay where they learned a variety of life-saving skills.
The course, which was led by owner and operator Ryan Murphy of Wave Trek Rescue, taught firefighters about over-the-bank rescues, hitches, knots and anchoring skills as well as a number of other techniques used to safely recover victims from a variety of emergency situations.
The weeklong, immersive training included about 18 firefighters from the Bay Area Fire Training Consortium, a group of firefighters from the North Bend Fire Department, the Coos Bay Fire Department, the Charleston Fire Department and the North Bay Fire District.
“The training officers and fire chiefs from each department meet to talk about training at least once a month” said North Bend Assistant Fire Chief Brian Waddington. “This is a huge opportunity for us to have an instructor come here.”
Waddington said one of the benefits of having the classes locally is that more firefighters were able to participate.
It also gave firefighters from different departments another opportunity to work together, which they often do when mutual aid is requested, he said.
All the firefighters that participated over the week and successfully completed the course will receive a technician certification from Rescue 3 International.
Waddington added the firefighters will also receive a certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.