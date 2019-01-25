SALEM — Coos Bay native Bob Dalton, the founder of Sackcloth & Ashes in Salem, has partnered with actor Kevin Bacon to provide assistance to families impacted by the recent Camp Fire in California.
For every blanket purchased through Dalton’s company, Sackcloth & Ashes, from now until Jan. 30, a second blanket will be donated to a family or person affected by the fires.
“I was just devastated by how many people had lost their homes in California,” said Dalton. “I know we are not contributing in a major way to these families who have lost everything, but a blanket symbolizes hope and comfort. It’s a small act, but it’s saying we see you and are here with you.”
In addition to the blankets, 20 percent of the proceeds garnered from sales will be donated to Bacon’s charity, Six Degrees. Customers will also receive a 20 percent discount off their entire order. The North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, Calif. will distribute the blankets.
This past holiday season, Dalton said he reached out to Bacon’s charity to see if they would be interested in teaming up help the victims of the fires. The response he got was swift.
“His team got back to me the next day of us pitching this campaign to them,” Dalton said. “They said, ‘Hey, can you get on a plane and fly to California to Kevin’s house to shoot a video?’”
With that, the two collaborated and shot a short video informing people how they could contribute to their cause. Over 11,000 residences were burned during the fires as well as over 3,000 barns/sheds and over 400 businesses.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the final Camp Fire incident report shows the fires caused over 60 deaths, burned more than 150,000 acres and enlisted the aid of over 1,000 firefighters and safety personnel.
“Every time there is a natural disaster or crisis, I try to do everything I can to help,” said Dalton. “During those hard times, it’s bringing some hope to the people who need it most.”
Sackcloth & Ashes, which began in 2014, has been donating blankets as part of its company’s mission to thousands of homeless shelters around the country. For each blanket purchased, one is sent based on a customer’s zip code to their local shelter.
Dalton said he was inspired by his mother, who at one point had experienced homelessness, to donate to shelters.
“What it made me realize is not all people choose to be homeless," he said. "Some people just need a second chance."
Bacon’s charity, Six Degrees, Dalton said seemed like a good fit being that it supports a wide array of social causes around the country and focuses on promoting local charities.
According to its website SixDegrees.org, part of its mission is to harness the kindness that connects communities together to make the greatest positive impact.
For more information on how to donate to the victims of the California Camp Fire, you can visit Sackcloth & Ashes’ website at https://sackclothandashes.com/blogs/news/sixdegrees. Any blanket online will qualify as long as customers use the code, SIXDEGREES, during checkout.