Two Coos Bay area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the award celebrates Banner’s top performing employees.
These employees received the award for surpassing their individual professional goals, demonstrating excellence within their respective professions and consistently delivering outstanding service to the Bank’s clients, communities and their colleagues:
• Sammie Arzie, Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, Southern Oregon CBC
• Dana Webber, Vice President, Branch Manager, Coos Bay Branch
“Our Banner’s Best recipients are an excellent representation of the impressive talent we have here at Banner,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “Their exemplary contributions are at the foundation of why Newsweek named us on of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America this year.”
Less than four percent of all Banner employees receive this award and recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
