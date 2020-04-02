CHARLESTON — Stillwagon Distillery, in partnership with Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, has begun making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of rum.
Rick Stillwagon, of Stillwagon Distillery, said that the process for making hand sanitizer isn’t that different from making rum.
“The process is pretty much the same as for this particular product," he said. "We ferment sugar into what is called a wash, similar process for making wine, where the yeast produce ethanol and other compounds. It is a simple formula: 80 percent ethanol by volume, is the active ingredient, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, and distilled water. The high ethanol content is necessary to kill the virus on contact.”
Federal and state agencies including the Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission have streamlined regulations to allow for distilleries to start making hand sanitizer, providing guidelines to follow for the production, labeling and distribution.
Stillwagon said that he’s been working on a new cooling system for the distillery to increase production, but the need for hand sanitizer has pushed up his construction schedule.
“We started building the new cooling system a year ago," he said. "This event has pushed up the need to finish it. We are still waiting for some of the parts to come in, and financially it is a risk using our credit lines to work on the infrastructure when there is such an uncertain future ahead."
The first batch of hand sanitizer will be released in about a week to SOWIB, which provided funding for the project through recently obtained emergency aversion funds. SOWIB plans to provide local healthcare workers and hospitals with the sanitizer as part of its effort to provide Personal Protective Equipment during the current shortage.
“We will also be making sanitizer for the Coos Bay Rotary, another contributor, which will also be distributing the sanitizer,” Stillwagon said.
Stillwagon has also contacted 7 Devils Brewing Company, which will be letting him use the brewery’s fermenter if production is too large for his operation to handle.
“Fermentation is one of the bottle necks to production," he explained. "It takes about a week to ferment the sugar into a weak ethanol solution that is ready for distillation. 7 Devils Brewing Company has fermenters that Carmen and Annie are willing to use for this process. I am working on trying to take care of it ourselves by temporarily increasing our own fermentation capacity. Moving the wash from their location to ours is difficult because of the weight and volume of the solution. But should we find ourselves in a crunch, I am glad they are available to assist."
Stillwagon said its nerve-wracking owning a business and having good work to do brings him some relief.
“Having something to do that you know is the right thing to do, gives me focus and there is relief in knowing that you are doing the right thing," he said. "My hope is that the community finds the means to support and assist those struggling more than themselves. Isolation can cause the mind to think dangerous things. Staying in contact with friends and family, and helping in any way possible as a community will help prevent a social breakdown. This will pass. Humanity has experienced pandemics, wars, and famine many, many times. What we will be remembered for will be what we did and how we acted during that crisis."
