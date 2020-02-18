COOS COUNTY — A tall, glass bottle filled with layers of colored sand shines brightly in 11-year-old Angela Armstrong’s hands as she explains what each color means as well as the person it represents.
A constant reminder of all those in her life who love her, Angela holds her bottle, which has room left on top to fill with more sand, with lots of pride. Her mom, dad, grandmother and cat, as well as her adoptive parents Jennifer and Carl Armstrong are all inside the bottle, she says.
Angela Armstrong, 11, holds her stuffed cat Snowball Monday and a sand sculpture she made at Rotary Park in Myrtle Point.
The sand art project, which she created last fall, was just one of many items Angela got to take home with her this year after recently completing a six-week pre-adoption course offered by the Oregon Department of Human Services.
The course, which has been offered in Coos County for more than 20 years, provides children in foster care with a better understanding of the adoption process by engaging them in a number of hands-on activities and field trips centered on demystifying adoptions.
After learning about the program, longtime foster parent Jennifer Armstrong said she knew she wanted to enroll her daughter as a way to give her extra resources and tools to help her understand her adoption better.
“The classes are really tailored to the kids,” said Armstrong. “It’s not just one teacher, and they break the class down into smaller groups.”
A number of different caseworkers are involved in the courses which, for her daughter, made the experience more comfortable as she remembered a few of them from different phases of her foster journey, said Armstrong.
The class, which met once a week, even got a chance to visit the Honorable Judge Megan Jacquot and explore her courtroom as another way to familiarize themselves with the adoption process, said Armstrong.
“Court can be a very scary place for kids and very rarely do we go to court to celebrate something,” she said. “It kind of took away some of the stigma and the negative things a lot of these kids have with the courts.”
Children also get the chance to participate in a Build-A-Bear exercise as well as a scrapbook project where they get to document and share pictures of all the folks who’ve made an impact on their lives throughout their experience in foster care.
“There are lots of pieces, lots of different parts to a child becoming adopted and a lot of different people involved,” said Armstrong. “So this class really helps them have a place to put those big emotions, because it’s a lot.”
Last fall, the course expanded to Jackson and Josephine counties. The six-week course is open to all children in foster care on the path toward adoption between the ages of 4 to 17 years old.