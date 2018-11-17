COOS BAY – Nothing kicks off the holiday season quite like “The Nutcracker.”
With angels, dancing mice and toy soldiers all accounted for, the annual production transformed the Hales Center of Performing Arts this weekend for residents throughout Coos County to enjoy.
Dance Umbrella for South Coast Oregon, which sponsors the yearly performance, has partnered with Eugene Ballet for the past 24 years in bringing the classic play to the Bay Area.
Christine Rader, artistic director for DUSCO, said the nonprofit works with local students throughout Coos County in perfecting their ballet dancing abilities. The group does so by offering students a chance to participate in its master classes, workshops and performances.
“We fundraise and take donations throughout the year to bring in other youth companies from across the state to perform here with our dancers,” Rader said. “It’s really helpful to have them come and help our audiences see what professional dancing looks like.”
This year, about 50 students from around the South Coast performed in the play, which included dancers from Time and Tide Dance Company, MarLo Dance Studio, Pacific School of Dance and Shockwave Dance Company to name a few.
In late September, auditions for “The Nutcracker” began as an instructor from the Eugene Ballet came down to meet the local dancers and choreographed their performances.
“This was a good year,” Rader said. “Mostly, everyone got a part. For some of the dancers, it’s their first time and others have grown with the play and have been in every part since they were five years old.”
Before opening day, the group had about six weeks to rehearse with local teachers at the Pacific School of Dance studio. This year, the shows were spread out and presented Friday and Saturday, different than previous years of presenting back-to-back shows in one day.
Along with gaining the experience of dancing with a professional company, Rader said it’s also a great time for local students to chat with Eugene Ballet members about the industry and gather valuable insight.
DUSCO also offers a pre-professional dance company, Ballet Pacific, which auditions students from surrounding schools to join. The company will provide scholarships to its students to participate in dance training programs and performances around the country. In March, DUSCO will also host its “Carnival of the Animals” featuring third grade community dancers and students from its company.
“It’s just been really fun seeing the (dancers) get ready,” Rader said. “It’s a special feeling to be able to provide this opportunity for them and see how excited and happy they are.”
As for the Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” tour, the company will be pirouetting its way through Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska from now until December 18. The play featured 23 dancers from the company, which was choreographed by its artistic director Toni Pimble.
For a full schedule of its showing, you can visit https://eugeneballet.org/nutcracker/.